(Can you imagine visiting Hallowed Ground just to hear nothing but the sound of GREED roaring louder than the original Battles of Manassas?

A Virginia court heard arguments Tuesday over the Digital Gateway project that would border Manassas National Battlefield Park.

(Source) - Manassas National Battlefield Park is next to a property that could soon hold the nation’s largest data center cluster — a sprawling 37-building supercomputing complex. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors approved the Digital Gateway project in 2023 after a 27-hour hearing.

Legal challenges followed. The Virginia Court of Appeals heard arguments in the case Tuesday.

The project is likely the most striking example of a debate happening across the country as communities grapple with the data center boom bringing industrial sites into residential and rural areas, while straining an electric grid struggling to keep up with the surge. In a poll conducted by POLITICO last month, just 37 percent of respondents said they would support building data centers within 3 miles of their home — compared to 53 percent who would support a highway.

This project takes that question to the extreme: Proposed jointly by QTS and Compass, Digital Gateway will be the biggest data center complex in the nation, accompanied by 14 electric substations and hundreds of diesel generators. It will abut a corner of the national park where a pivotal Civil War battle was fought in 1862 and disrupt a former Confederate camping ground where hundreds of soldiers who died of measles are likely buried, as well as the site of a historic settlement of freed African American former slaves. When it was approved, it was opposed by the local historic and planning commission, as well as park superintendents.

“Everyone in the nation needs to be concerned about this because if it can happen here, there is nothing stopping it from happening anywhere you love or may think is off-limits,” said Kathy Kuilick, who sat on the Prince William County Historical Commission when it recommended that local officials block the

