On this date in 1863…
Confederate General John Hunt Morgan’s cavalry raided Cincinnati, Ohio and eastward toward the Ohio River.
Other Years:
1673 – Frenchmen Louis Joliet and Father Jacques Marquette, on an expedition to explore the Mississippi River reached the mouth of the Arkansas River. To avoid a confrontation with the Spanish they ended their expedition and returned north.
1821 – Spain ceded Florida to the U.S.
1979 – Nicaraguan President Anastasio Somoza fled to exile in Miami, Florida.
2012 – Seventeen people were wounded by a shooting in a Tuscaloosa, Alabama bar.