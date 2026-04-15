Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
20m

Obviously a young man who posses the ability of critical thinking and has the good sense to realize the Yankees have lied to us, and lied for years and years. Even AI proves the South was right. I commend this young man on his transformation from liberal to Confederate.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

We really are smarter than they are jealous cuz they know deep down they are fuckin idiots

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