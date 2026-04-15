Using the magic of AI, CSA Appreciator pictures himself in the company of General Lee.

Becoming the Appreciator

(CSA Appreciator,Reckonin’) - Politically, I’ve been all over the place. Raised in a Democrat family, I was taught that George Bush was a horrible president (in hindsight, not a bad take), and I absolutely adored Obama. I have a distinct memory of eight-year-old me in my family’s yard, gathering leaves into two piles, one for Obama and one for McCain. Obama’s pile was stacked high with leaves while McCain’s only had a couple handfuls. I then pulverized all the leaves in McCain’s pile. And in 2012, when someone in my class said their family was voting for Romney, I looked at him as if he had said his family liked killing puppies.

Then came 2015. I was a Bernie Bro from the start, but was quickly disillusioned by him not getting any Super Delegates despite winning states. I also hated Trump from the start, to the point where people in my high school knew never to bring him up, lest I go on some hateful tirade. Then in April of 2016, sick of Bernie not earning any delegates, I finally watched a Trump rally, it was in Missouri, I think. And I realized there really wasn’t anything I disagreed with. And that was all it took for me to shift from left to right. I was too young to vote in 2016 but I voted in 2020 and 2024.

I made a Twitter account supporting Trump, and I got up to 6800 followers, but was banned. I took a short break, then made another one which got up to nearly 8000 followers. Banned. After that I gave up on Twitter.

Fast forward to summer 2024. I decided with…

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