My Journey to Southern Heritage
Becoming the Appreciator
Using the magic of AI, CSA Appreciator pictures himself in the company of General Lee.
Becoming the Appreciator
(CSA Appreciator,Reckonin’) - Politically, I’ve been all over the place. Raised in a Democrat family, I was taught that George Bush was a horrible president (in hindsight, not a bad take), and I absolutely adored Obama. I have a distinct memory of eight-year-old me in my family’s yard, gathering leaves into two piles, one for Obama and one for McCain. Obama’s pile was stacked high with leaves while McCain’s only had a couple handfuls. I then pulverized all the leaves in McCain’s pile. And in 2012, when someone in my class said their family was voting for Romney, I looked at him as if he had said his family liked killing puppies.
Then came 2015. I was a Bernie Bro from the start, but was quickly disillusioned by him not getting any Super Delegates despite winning states. I also hated Trump from the start, to the point where people in my high school knew never to bring him up, lest I go on some hateful tirade. Then in April of 2016, sick of Bernie not earning any delegates, I finally watched a Trump rally, it was in Missouri, I think. And I realized there really wasn’t anything I disagreed with. And that was all it took for me to shift from left to right. I was too young to vote in 2016 but I voted in 2020 and 2024.
I made a Twitter account supporting Trump, and I got up to 6800 followers, but was banned. I took a short break, then made another one which got up to nearly 8000 followers. Banned. After that I gave up on Twitter.
Fast forward to summer 2024. I decided with…
Obviously a young man who posses the ability of critical thinking and has the good sense to realize the Yankees have lied to us, and lied for years and years. Even AI proves the South was right. I commend this young man on his transformation from liberal to Confederate.
We really are smarter than they are jealous cuz they know deep down they are fuckin idiots