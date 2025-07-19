I sympathize. I prize my 5” S&W 625 in 45 ACP. One less caliber to reload for. It rides fine in a chest rig and is a great comfort in the feral hog-infested woods of Lower Arkansas - DD

I have an affliction for silliness, or maybe it's practicality. I’m not sure, I’ll let you decide. If you have been coming here for any time, you know how much I love a good revolver. I can't tell you why; maybe it's their history or the clockwork mechanics, but there is something about a revolver that means business. One of the significant advantages of a revolver is the power-to-weight ratio. You can get substantially more power from a revolver cartridge in a smaller package than in any semi-automatic. For instance, you could carry a lovely little 3" L frame Smith in 44 magnum that just melts away on the hip, and to equal that energy in a semi-auto, you would have to step up to a Desert Eagle, which is basically like carrying around a rifle, round capacity notwithstanding.

So when I tell you about my affliction, you are going to think I'm a little odd. I love a revolver that can shoot rounds meant for semi-auto (rimless rounds). If you are new to handguns, in most cases, revolvers shoot rimmed cartridges; you place them in the cylinder, and the rim rests on the edge, preventing it from moving while the revolver is fired. On the other hand, rimless cartridges require a magazine to be fed, as their rim does not extend past the body of the cartridge; therefore, they are known as "rimless." They sit on the cartridge's mouth inside the chamber of a semi-automatic pistol. The lack of a rim makes it challenging to shoot rimless cartridges in a revolver, but not impossible. Revolver companies have been finding ways to make it work in various ways since the early 20th century. The first known use of a semi-automatic cartridge in a revolver occurred during the early stages of World War I. John Browning had invented the fantastic 1911 pistol and chambered it to fire the 45 ACP round. The US military had full intentions of using 1911s when the war started and had millions of rounds of 45 ACP, unfortunately they

