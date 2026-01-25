Rice: Preparing for the Coming Struggle

(Modern Exodus) - I’ve been saying it, and I’ll continue to say it: we all need a robust food storage program. In these modern times, with rising food prices and stagnant income, putting back food for the long term for multiple people is extremely costly. Many believe it’s only a matter of time before we experience the Next Great Depression, so it’s crucial to establish a reliable and budget-friendly food storage program. Among the various options available, rice emerges as a versatile and cost-effective staple that can provide sustenance during challenging times. Not only is rice affordable, but it’s also a calorie-dense food that can be stored for long periods of time. Let’s explore why rice should be a major component of a budget-friendly food storage program, along with three simple and inexpensive rice-based recipes. Additionally, we’ll discuss how to store rice for the long term.

Why Rice?

Affordability: One of the primary reasons rice should be the cornerstone of a budget-friendly food storage program is its affordability. Rice is a staple crop that is widely available and produced in abundance around the world. Its low cost per pound makes it an excellent choice for those on a tight budget. 20-pound bags of rice can be found for around $10. That’s a lot of rice!

Nutritional Value: Rice is a nutrient-dense grain that offers essential…

See More…

