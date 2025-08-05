Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Southern Gentleman's avatar
Southern Gentleman
Aug 5

All our governors in N.C. Have been buffoons and crooks, who deserve all the scorn that can be heaped upon them.

