North Carolina Republicans defeat Democrat governor's vetoes on genders, guns, and deportations

Some Democrats voted with Republicans to protect legislation from their party's governor.

The Democratic governor of North Carolina vetoed 14 bills from the state legislature, but on Tuesday the lawmakers joined with Democrats to override some of the vetoes.

One of the bills defined gender as male and female, another bill ordered law enforcement to cooperate with federal officials on immigration enforcement, and another extended gun rights at private schools.

Of the 14 bills vetoed by Gov. Josh Stein, Republicans were able to override eight vetoes on Tuesday morning with the help of about three Democrats. Republicans have a supermajority in the Senate but are just one vote shy in the state House. Vetoes can be overridden with three-fifths of the votes in each chamber of the legislature.

One Democrat helped Republicans override the veto for a bill allowing private schools to have employees or volunteers armed on campus…

