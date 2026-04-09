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Donald Morgan's avatar
Donald Morgan
5h

Scalawags!

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Forest monster's avatar
Forest monster
6h

Historical statues in the United States should never be removed. They're there for a reason. Every time they remove a statue our history gets erased whether good or bad. Sick of do-gooders trying to judge the past on today's standards. Leave history alone and go try and find something happening now that you can make a difference with.

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