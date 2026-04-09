‘Reminder of painful past’: Waycross leaders push to remove century-old Confederate statue

(First Coast News) - A Confederate monument that has stood in Phoenix Park in Waycross for more than 115 years could soon be moved.

City commissioners recently voted earlier in March to remove the statue and gave what they believe are the owners 45 days to come pick it up.

The 22-foot-tall statue was put in the park in 1910 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The city said the monument is privately owned but sits on public land, which could violate Georgia law.

City leaders argue they are allowed to remove it for that reason. They also said the state’s monument protection law does not apply in this case.

This isn’t the first time the city has tried. Leaders sent a similar notice in 2021, but the effort stalled after pushback and a series of major storms.

Now, the issue is back.

City Manager Ulysses Rayford said the goal is not to destroy the monument, but to relocate it.

“It’s not being damaged,” Rayford said. “It’s just being returned to…

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