Two Attacks Unmask The Left's NASTY Hatred For Certain Subsets Of Americans

When we see a riotous mob curb-stomping people on their backs, or a gunman mowing down civilians, our response should be one of empathy for the victims, not kudos for the attacker. But not everyone shares that response.

The HUMAN response is to look at those victims and think, there but for the Grace of God go I. Bad things can happen to any of us, as those of us who pray instinctively turn our heads heavenward in a plea for the best outcomes for anyone still in harm’s way.

This past week, two news events in particular rocked the news cycle — a guy with a gun started killing people in a New York office building, and the ‘Cincinatti brawl’ in which several people were swarmed by attackers coming from all directions, with the blows raining down on them even after their vicitims were prone.

We have since found out that the NYC attack stemmed from a personal grievance blaming the NFL for his disappointments in life. The brawl will be a little more complicated in sorting out the details, but it is being reported that attempted murder charges are being considered against those involved.

As is often the case…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight