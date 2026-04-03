The Biden CIA was tracking AMERICANS, including mothers, based on how they were raising their children at Home

(Right Flank) - Which type of government would look at a mom deciding to stay at HOME with her KIDS and see them as a threat to national security?

Apparently, the US Government does.

Released documents from the CIA under the Biden administration confirm what many Americans had always suspected, but could never verify; the U.S. Federal intelligence apparatus was tracking and labeling ordinary citizens as possible extremists, including moms.

Stay-at-Home moms. Women who choose family over career. The documents indicate “motherhood” and “homemaking” are two indicators of white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists.

Read that again. Slowly.

The CIA, the same organization that supposedly focuses all of their time on foreign threats - on hostile nation-states, on actual terrorism, were developing behavioral profiles to treat domestic life as a red flag. A mom who stays at Home with her Kids. A mom who homeschools. A family who lives quietly, attends church, and does not spend its weekends at progressive rallies.

That’s who they were…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight