The Lockdown Disaster Must Not Be Forgiven

(You couldn’t go to church or to the funerals of victims. They called cops and tried to have people jailed for being outdoors in their own yards. They even shut down our drive-in movie, but you COULD still go spend money at Wal-Mart. And before some smart-ass pops off, my Mother died from it in a nursing home where she was undergoing physical rehab while she was kept on lock down FOR HER SAFETY. - DD)

(Ian Miller, Brownstone Institute) - We’re now rapidly approaching the six-year anniversary of “15 Days to Slow the Spread.”

That policy has to have been one of the most disastrous in world history, created by “experts” who took all established pre-pandemic planning documents and tossed them out the window at the first opportunity.

It was a policy based on inaccurate reports out of China, which claimed that their lockdowns effectively stamped out transmission of Covid-19 within a matter of days.

It was a policy that ignored solid research – from established epidemiologists like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya – which found that the coronavirus had already spread much more widely than previously realized.

It must be noted forever that lockdowns and the associated mask mandates, vaccine passports, and school closures continued in some places for several years. The ramifications of those wretched policies will be quite literally endless. It’s not an exaggeration to say that lockdowns, our policies, and responses have quite literally changed the course of world history.

One would think that there would definitely be a concerted effort to understand whether such policies were effective or not. Whether approaching…

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