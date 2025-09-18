Another good read from Mr. Don Smith over at Confederate Honor. How long are we going to keep allowing ourselves to be sold out by certain members of the Stupid Party? - DD

I think we're at a fork in the road with Congress

It appears that the NDAA passed the House with the Strickland Amendment in it. As I understand that amendment, it prohibits any Department of War money from being spent on undoing ANYTHING that was done because of Naming Commission recommendations. So, the Reconciliation Memorial would have to reinstall itself in Arlington, or someone would have to pay for it.



It seems to me that this has ominous implications. Here are some of them:

I don’t see how any member of Congress, from this point forward, will entertain seriously any requests we make to remedy Naming Commission overreach. Consider it from the member’s point of view: AFTER Secretary of Defense/War Hegseth announced he planned to bring the Reconciliation Memorial back, Congress then explicitly forbade the War Department from spending any money to bring it back. If Secretary Hegseth objected to getting “faced” by Congress in this manner, I missed it. NOW, any member of Congress who wants to undo an example of Naming Commission overreach is going to have to also get the Strickland Amendment overturned. Good luck finding a Congressman/woman who’s willing to expend what little personal capital and credibility they have with their colleagues, in order to make all this happen.

The GOP supposedly supports Confederate heritage. The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) chairman is from Alabama. And yet, the HASC allowed this “poison pill” Strickland Amendment to make it into the NDAA. If the GOP really cares about the wishes of the Confederate heritage community, how did it let this happen? Didn’t it know what the implications of the Strickland Amendment would be? That last question answers itself——of COURSE it knew. So, did they think that WE wouldn’t know? That last question raises some uncomfortable possible answers…



