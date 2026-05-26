ATF’s proposed non-over-the-counter transfer rule could allow same-state FFLs to complete firearm sales remotely and ship guns directly to qualified buyers after identity verification, etc.

(It doesn’t go far enough! - DD)

(John Crump, Ammoland) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has unveiled a new proposed rule that will allow firearms to be shipped directly to the door of gun buyers.

The rule, titled “Revising Non-Over-the-Counter Firearms Transaction Requirements” (Docket No. ATF-2026-0266; RIN 1140-AB05), is sure to rattle the cages of the anti-gun lobby. It was added to the Federal Register today and is scheduled to be published tomorrow.

The proposed rule would expand non-over-the-counter (NOTC) firearms transfers by Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs). Currently, buyers must purchase their Gun Control Act (GCA) firearms in person from dealers. Under the new rule, dealers in the same state as the buyer will be allowed to sell and ship firearms directly to customers without requiring them to visit a physical store.

The rule will permit FFLs to remotely verify the buyer’s identity using approved methods.

Gun stores must use identity proofing and authentication that meet NIST SP 800-63-4 standards. This includes Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) for initial proofing, which requires strong validation of identity evidence such as a driver’s license or passport, combined with binding via video, biometrics, or other approved…

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