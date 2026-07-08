Nearly 250 years in the making, new Baton Rouge Revolutionary War marker vanished in 3 days

(Southern Partisan) - Three years of planning and fundraising to commemorate an obscure but major piece in America’s 250th celebration was wiped out in just three days.

The story starts before the American Revolution. The British built Fort Bute at the confluence of Bayou Manchac and the Mississippi River in 1766, exactly 10 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence in the Pennsylvania State House, now known as Independence Hall.

The Baton Rouge Chapter Louisiana Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the General Philemon Thomas Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution spent three years researching and fundraising to install the historical marker near the site of the British’s Fort Bute in the southernmost corner of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The sign, erected on May 30, was set to stand just in time for America’s 250th celebration. And the timing was important, because the 1779 battle that played out at Fort Bute was a pivotal point in the American…

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