Semple Camp SCV Lights the Way

Dale Hamilton of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Semple Camp installed new flood lighting to illuminate the Alabama Division SCV Banner Signage at the I-65 Battle Flag site near Marbury AL. A support structure to raise and better display the banner was previously erected by members and friends of the Prattville Dragoons SCV Camp 1524. Dale’s great work provides lighting so this banner can be readily seen by passers-by on Interstate 65 where the mega-Battle flag is flown. Great work by compatriots to enhance this flag site which is much appreciated by travelers driving north and south on the freeway there…

