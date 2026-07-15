Startup States Society Launches How to Start a New Country

(EIN Presswire) - New resource sets out how new countries can be founded on dry land through negotiation and consent, not conquest, secession, or speculation.

There is a lawful, peaceful, negotiated path to founding a new country today, built on legal mechanisms that already exist.”— Julien Andrew Starr, Founding Director

The Startup States Society, a Swiss Verein devoted to the research, study, and promulgation of peaceful new state formation under public international law, today announced the launch of HowToStartANewCountry.com, an educational resource answering one question directly: how to start a country, and specifically how to start a new country, lawfully and peacefully. Powered by the Startup States Society, the site is a one-stop resource consolidating the Society’s research for founders, academics, legal professionals, and governments interested in new country formation.

Founding a new country is often reduced to a name, a flag, and a website, followed by hope, or dismissed as fantasy and relocated to speculative territory: the high seas, outer space, Antarctica, disputed borders, or a blockchain ledger. None of these hold up. The high seas carry no territorial jurisdiction under the law of the sea. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty forbids national appropriation of outer space, and the 1959 Antarctic Treaty freezes new territorial claims. Disputed territories carry contested title of their own. A blockchain or cloud based nation holds no territory at all, and territory is what statehood requires. The workable path runs through dry land and negotiation with an existing government.

International law has long debated how a state comes into being: the declaratory theory holds that a state exists once it has a defined territory, a permanent population, an effective government, and the capacity to conduct relations with other states, while the constitutive theory holds that…

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