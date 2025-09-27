Trump Could Open Door to Another Source for M1 Garands with Executive Action

“Democrats’ Attack on Civilian Marksmanship Expansion Plays on Fears with Lies,” this correspondent’s Friday column in Firearms News reports. “Left Wingers in Congress Equate Marksmanship Training with Gang Banging.”

Bottom line, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to allocate additional surplus military weapons from the department of the Navy and the Department of the Air Force to the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP). That will help the program advance its mission to “Promote excellence in marksmanship and firearms safety through nationwide youth programs, competitions, and partnerships with proceeds from the restoration and sale of historic American firearms in a secure and accountable process.”

Enter Democrat prohibition extremist Maxwell Frost, who never saw a gun he didn’t want to ban. His very statement that “This amendment would make our country more dangerous by adding another responsibility and priority to the program to not just train people to but to essentially become an arms dealer, putting more weapons on the streets of this country,” proved he didn’t have the slightest idea of what he was talking about. Add to that his flat-out lie that “my Republican colleagues are wanting to make it even easier to dodge the rules” is debunked by what it takes to obtain a surplus firearm through the…

