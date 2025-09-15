Is Robert E. Lee Making a Comeback?

America is coming to its senses.

After a tumultuous period of temporary insanity following George Floyd’s death in 2020, when hundreds of statues and memorials were removed—often by violent mobs—passion is giving way to reason. Things are (thankfully) getting back to normal.

The latest sign of America’s restoration is the return of the 20’ portrait of Robert E. Lee to the library at the United States Military Academy at West Point. The painting of Lee in his Confederate uniform had been removed as part of the Orwellian “Naming Commission” that purged the military of any memorials to former Confederates.

Announcing the return of Lee’s portrait, an Army spokesperson said, “At West Point, the United States Military Academy is prepared to restore historical names, artifacts, and assets to their original form and place. Under this administration, we honor our history and learn from it — we don’t erase it.”

The damage done by cancel culture in the post-George Floyd frenzy was unprecedented. Reminiscent of the French Jacobins, Chairman Mao’s Cultural Revolutionaries, or the Afghani Taliban, woke radicals gave no quarter to Southerners who chose to defend their homeland in the Civil War. Historical figures like Lee were universally and unfairly demonized, then systematically eliminated.

Taking a Servpro approach to history, “like it never even happened,” fanatical leftists deprived…

