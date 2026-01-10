NFA Tax Stamp Is DEAD! - #2A
Suppressors and SBRs Now Have a $0 Tax Stamp
(AmmoLand) - American gun owners scored a major victory that will resonate across the firearms community for decades: the long-loathed $200 National Firearms Act (NFA) tax stamp that hung like an unconstitutional fee over suppressors, short-barreled rifles (SBRs), short-barreled shotguns (SBSs), and “any other weapons” (AOWs) is officially reduced to $0 beginning January 1, 2026. The federal tax that once made lawful ownership of suppressors and SBRs unnecessarily expensive has been abolished.
The $200 NFA Tax Stamp — Finally Gone
Gun owners have fought for years to repeal the NFA, and while we fell short of that goal, removing the $200 tax stamp on certain NFA items is a massive step in the right direction for the restoration of Second Amendment rights. For years, gun rights advocates decried the NFA tax stamp as nothing more than a poll tax by another name, a financial barrier designed to limit Americans’ access to firearms that enhance safety and utility. Those cries for reform are now a reality.
Thanks to the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and its signature into law in July 2025, the federal excise tax on…