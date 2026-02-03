Florence City Council votes to not place marker in front of Confederate monument

(WAFF) - The Florence City Council voted Tuesday evening on whether or not to place a marker in front of a controversial Confederate Soldiers Monument.

The monument, which has stood outside three different Lauderdale County Courthouses since 1903 and the current courthouse since 1965, has been called for removal by many members of the community.

The statue shows a soldier from the Civil War with text that reads, “In memory of the Confederate dead in Lauderdale County.”

The plaque that was up for vote Tuesday by the City Council would acknowledge that while early monuments placed after the Civil War were designed to honor veterans and those lost in the fighting, "The majority of Confederate monuments, however, were erected later, in the years between the 1890s and the 1930s, coinciding with the end of Reconstruction and the spread of white supremacist policies known as Jim Crow laws."

The City Council voted 4-2 to not place the plaque in front of the statue…

