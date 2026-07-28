Western Governments DO Have a Shelf Life

(JB Shurk, American Thinker) - Many Western governments will eventually collapse because they do not serve the interests of their peoples. As a quick thought experiment, ask yourself what policy matters the governments of Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union consider most important.

Based on what I hear from the speeches of Western politicians and what I see from Western mainstream media publications, I would include these issues near the top of any list: (1) fighting “climate change”; (2) encouraging the mass immigration of foreign nationals; (3) replacing Western civilization with “multiculturalism”; (4) branding national self-interest as “fascism”; (5) demonizing “white supremacy” while giving preferential treatment to those with “diversity” of skin color; (6) undermining nuclear families consisting of one mother, one father, and their children; (7) treating abortion-on-demand as “healthcare” and a “sacred” right; (8) treating assisted suicide as “healthcare” and a moral good; (9) celebrating homosexuality; (10) rejecting biological sex; (11) embracing pseudoscientific “transgenderism” that promotes the sterilization and bodily mutilation of young children; (12) central banking that manipulates the value of national currencies; (13) offshoring industrial and manufacturing firms to third-world, often adversarial nations; (14) disarming citizens; (15) spying on citizens; (16) criminalizing…

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