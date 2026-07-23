Dear American: No One in Government Represents You

(Paul Craig Roberts) - Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Tucker Carlson, Candice Owens, and a few others who have access to media exposure, including myself, agree that Washington does not represent the American people. Neither do the state or local governments. Conservatives used to claim that the closer government is to you, the better it represented you, but that is not my experience.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says, correctly, that you cannot go against a party position or they will come after you. In other words, leadership within the parties to bring change cannot arise. The money interests that finance the elections are the ones that benefit from government.

She says it would be possible to beat the system, but it “requires the American people fully getting engaged. And the American people just aren’t fully engaged.”

She is correct. I have been trying since 1975 when I entered the Congressional staff to get Americans involved before the net closed over them. I have not been very successful.

My main success was as Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury getting the Reagan reduction in tax rates passed and the income tax brackets adjusted for inflation in order to prevent inflation from pushing nominal incomes into higher tax brackets. I was able to do this because this was the task I was assigned by President Reagan, and I had tremendous support from President Reagan and Treasury Secretary Don Reagan, from members of both parties in the House and Senate, and from Bob Bartley, the editor of the Wall Street Journal. If I had not succeeded, every American taxpayer today would be in the top 50% bracket financing with…

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