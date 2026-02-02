VMI cadets fight back as Virginia Democrats threaten to close historic military college

(Fox) - Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute went to bat for the historic military college after Virginia Democrats introduced legislation to investigate VMI in a move that would potentially revoke state funding and even close the school’s doors for good.

Cadets Michael Ferrara, regimental S3 captain, and Devin Auzenne, regimental commander, sat down for an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital to discuss the core values of VMI, and dispute some of the allegations that have pushed Virginia Democrats to threaten the institution.

“I would say on the cadet side, there’s a little bit of confusion,” Ferrara told Fox. “One of the bills questions the contribution that VMI contributes to the commonwealth of the state and this school produces nothing but prestigious men and women ready to serve the country.”

“We’ve had approximately 300 generals and flag officers coming from the Virginia Military Institute,” Ferrara added. “We’ve had seven Medal of Honor recipients, 11 Rhodes Scholars, one Nobel Prize winner.”

