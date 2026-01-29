Slavery Was Never Abolished. It Was Just Extended To Include Everyone

(Terra Times) - As more and more cracks in our economic system have become visible to an increasing number of people, it has become harder and harder for the parasites running this system to hide the economic reality we’ve been living in.

That reality is just a new iteration of Slavery, now commonly known as Neo-Feudalism.

A Bit of History

Slavery traces its origins back to the earliest stages of human societal development. Its existence predates written history, with evidence of slavery found in nearly every ancient culture, from Mesopotamia and Egypt to China and Pre-Columbian America. Slavery likely emerged as human societies transitioned from nomadic to agrarian lifestyles, leading to the establishment of permanent settlements and the need for labor to work the land. With this shift came the stratification of society, where conquering tribes or more powerful groups began to subjugate the weaker, forcing them into servitude.

In ancient Mesopotamia, one of the earliest known civilizations, slavery was already an established practice around 3500 BCE. The Code of Hammurabi, a legal document from Babylon dated to around…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight