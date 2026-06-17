Good Riddance to Nancy Mace: South Carolina’s Betrayer of Confederate Heritage Gets the Boot

(Southern Heritage News & Views) - South Carolina’s Rep. Nancy Mace delivered a shameful attack on her own state’s Confederate history and Southern heritage when she broke ranks with her fellow Republican representatives in June 2021 to vote with Democrats in favor of H.R. 3005, a bill to purge Confederate statues and related imagery—including the bust of Palmetto State icon John C. Calhoun—from the U.S. Capitol.

Calhoun, a towering defender of states’ rights, limited government, and Southern interests, along with other figures honoring those who served the Confederacy, represented the valor, sacrifice, and constitutional principles of ancestors who defended their homes, families, and sovereignty against Northern invasion.

By siding with the leftist purging machine amid the post-2020 monument-toppling frenzy, Mace showed profound ignorance and disrespect for real American heroes. We have not forgotten!

This misguided and deeply flawed…

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