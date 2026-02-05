Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dan
4h

Interesting. My mother’s side supposedly came from the south. There were 35 people with her last name who fought in the American civil war. One was a general supposedly who was granted amnesty for his supposed or accused War crimes. But Grant gave him favour if he penned a letter. He wrote, The matter has been arbitrated by the sword. Called for Nation building and due Suffrage for all Whites and Blacks. I believe he lost everything he owned over that letter. I believe it was Grant who appointed him port authority of New Orleans. Whether he was an actual distant relative of any kind or the if others were, I do not know. But it is an interesting story. Many confederates fled North I am told. But could be a reason I’ve always loved Cajun food? 😂😂😂

