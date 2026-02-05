We have 160 years of Yankee lies to overcome, but even now we are gaining ground.

A great article by Jeff Paulk - DD

(The Southern Vindicator) - So, you thought Occupation (Reconstruction) ended in 1877, right? We are taught in school out of the so-called “history books” that Reconstruction ended in 1877. Well, that is when Active Reconstruction ended. There are three phases of Reconstruction; Active Reconstruction, from 1865 to 1877; Passive Reconstruction, from 1877 to 1965; and Modern Era Reconstruction, from 1965 to present. James Ronald Kennedy has written an excellent book which I highly recommend, Reconstruction – Destroying the Republic and Creating an Empire, and we are going to take a look at it and learn some truths we need to know.

Reconstruction was/is about making over, not just the South, but the entire country into the desired image of the Cultural Marxists. It is an oppression of the South which never ends. It had nothing whatsoever to do with the rebuilding of the war-torn South, as was done in Germany and Japan after WWII. On page 24 of Mr. Kennedy’s book we read the following quote by Judge John H. Reagan stating the purpose of Reconstruction:

“The plan adopted for the restoration of the Union and the pacification of the Southern people was to deprive them of all political rights.”

The Radical Republican Yankees disenfranchised former Confederates, prohibiting them from voting, and put unsuspecting…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight