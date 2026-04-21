But more lefties does equal more political violence

(Christopher Cook, The Freedom Scale) - #1 More guns does not mean more crime

Whoever made this chart wisely chose a sampling from every continent on the planet. The intentional homicide rate is on the Y axis, and the countries range on the X axis from lower to higher homicide rates.

A few countries (Panama, Angola, Mexico, e.g.) have homicide rates that appear to correlate with gun ownership, but all the rest do not. In most cases, the relationship is the opposite: more guns = lower homicide.

Obviously, there are other possible reasons for low homicide rates. The countries to the left are richer, and those to the right are poorer, for example; perhaps there is some causation there. What is clear, however, is that guns are not the source of homicide. If they were, then everyone in the United States and Switzerland would be dead, and Honduras and Ethiopia would be quite peaceful.

The chart does not show every country on the planet, but it shows enough to get a pretty good idea. Guns are not the problem.

#2 The further left, the more violent

I apologize; I grabbed this…

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