Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
2h

We should be killing every Islamist in the USA, without mercy.

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Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
2h

Dr. Carole Haynes has written some good articles concerning the Islamic problem in Texas. While the below linked article is not on topic with Confederate holidays, she does write about the fake Juneteenth Yankee-forced holiday that was shoved down our throats. https://drcarolehhaynes.com/index.php/articles/culture/history/624-juneteenth-scheme-to-cancel-july-4th-2nd

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