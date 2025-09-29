At One Time Many Mocked The Idea That The Radical Left Wanted A Violent Internal Revolution In America

Those that laughed when we warned about the violence that would be coming from the radical left owe us an apology. Even before the election, radical leftists all over social media were talking about the need for a violent “revolution” if Donald Trump won. Of course once Trump was victorious that just pushed things into overdrive. It is so important to understand that Charlie Kirk’s assassination did not happen in a vacuum. ICE facilities and ICE personnel have been getting attacked all over the nation for months. Earlier this year, Teslas and Tesla dealerships were the trendy targets. And as you will see below, corporate CEOs are now being targeted at a level that we have never seen before. There are tens of millions of radical leftists in this country, and a lot of them are openly embracing violence. At this stage, everyone should be able to see that this is a very serious threat.

Many on the radical left truly believe that they are engaged in an existential struggle against genocidal fascists for the future of our society. In other words, they don’t see any scenario in which the left and the right will be able to continue to co-exist in this nation.

Let me give you an example of what I am talking about. The following are a couple of posts that far left…

