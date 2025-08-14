CAIR Says Planned Return of Confederate General’s Statue to D.C. is Attempt to ‘Turn Back the Clock’ to Pre-Civil Rights

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today said the planned return of a Confederate statue to Washington, D.C., is an attempt to “turn back the clock” to the pre-civil rights era.”

The National Park Service says a statue honoring Confederate general Albert Pike will be returned to Washington’s Judiciary Square. It was removed by demonstrators during protests following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Pike was the only Confederate honored with a statue in the nation’s capital.

In a statement, CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said:

“Returning a statue of a Confederate general to public display in our nation’s capital is an insult to the legacy of the civil rights movement and to all Americans who continue to fight for racial justice and equality.

"This is not about preserving history – it's about glorifying a past rooted in slavery, white supremacy, and treason. It's an attempt to turn back the clock to a time when Black Americans and other marginalized communities were

