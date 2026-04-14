Little Rock Conquered: Mayor Scott Bows to Islam as Stadium Turns Mosque, Schools Push Hijabs, Churches Fall, Enclaves Rise — and Mosques Harvest Votes

(Unless you are from Arkansas you cannot truly feel what a sacrilege this is. War Memorial Stadium is the at heart of our state and the stadium is just that, A WAR MEMORIAL to the men of Arkansas who sacrificed their lives in WWII and every war since, including the WOT. Every kid in Arkansas grew up dreaming of playing in that electric atmosphere. Mayor Scott will not be forgiven his latest insult to OUR state! - DD)

(RAIR) - Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, once lit up for American football, has been conquered on the 50-yard line by thousands prostrating in Islamic prayer — a vivid emblem of calculated Islamification, led by Mayor Frank Scott and enabled by politicians, schools, and voter drives inside mosques.

Little Rock, Arkansas — once home to roaring Friday night football under the lights of War Memorial Stadium — has been conquered on the 50-yard line. Where touchdowns and American anthems once echoed, thousands of Muslims now prostrate in mass Eid prayer, prayer rugs replacing the gridiron markings. Mayor Frank Scott and politicians from city hall on down openly pandered at the March 20, 2026, event, public schools have begun surrendering to Islamic rituals, and organized voter registration drives run full throttle inside these gatherings. This is not inclusion. This is calculated Islamification — and Mayor Frank Scott is leading the charge.

Mayor Frank Scott’s Ongoing Submission to Islam

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has made pandering to the Muslim community a regular part of his schedule. On March 20, 2026, he attended the massive Eid al-Fitr celebration at War Memorial Stadium — the very field where football games once reigned.

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