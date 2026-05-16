(First, it was Time-Shares. Then, a picket fence of condos. Now, it’s Data Centers which will probably prove to be an equally worthless boondoggle eating farmland. And there’s the equally disturbing question of just whose data they are storing. Did I ever mention how much I absolutely loathe the Pave-the -Earth Developer crowd? DD)

The terrifying scale of the data center land-grab

(Daniel Horowitz, The Blaze) - Hyperscale data center projects are consuming massive amounts of land and electricity in communities across America.

From the time of one’s childhood, a person learns a sense of proportion in addition to a sense of right and wrong. Even good things must be measured in the right proportion. It is this lack of proportionality that is missing from advocates of Big Tech seeking to build hyperscale AI data centers — often multiple facilities — in nearly every region of the country.

A recent Washington Post exposé of the data center fight in Archbald, Pennsylvania, exemplifies why the data center agenda is unprecedented, is unsustainable, and makes the entire generative AI concept economically insolvent.

Tucked into the Pocono Mountains northeast of Scranton, Archbald is a mountain town of 7,000. Now, town council leaders have sold out to Big Tech and plan to build six sprawling hyperscale data centers covering about 14% of the town’s land.

Those campuses would include 51 data warehouses — each about the size of a Walmart supercenter — including seven buildings encompassing more than 1 million square feet. If all the data centers were…

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