Millions in Tax Money Wasted on SPLC, Which Faces Federal Fraud and Money-laundering Charges

(A Conservative Group Would Have Been Wearing Stripes Long Ago - DD)

(R. Cort Kirkwood, New American) - Since fiscal 2016, the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has collected almost $4 million in taxpayer money to spread hate under the guise of stopping the spread of hate.

Payments to the anti-white, anti-Christian outfit were nationwide, Open the Books revealed in a recent report.

The revelation follows a federal grand jury indictment in Alabama in connection with SPLC’s funding hate groups. The disgraced group faces charges of wire fraud, making false statements, and money laundering.

After the FBI ended its cooperation with the group, the indictment was yet another significant blow.

Discredited long ago as a money-making scam with offshore bank accounts, SPLC has received at least $3.85 million “as direct payments, or indirectly to help spread their teaching materials in America’s public-school classrooms,” Open the Books (OTB) disclosed.

That total includes $1.35 million “from school districts, states, cities, counties, universities and other public entities.”

And the payment didn’t come only from blue states…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight