The Left’s War on Reality

Mental illness seems to be rampant in America, and disturbingly, it’s being normalized, if not outright celebrated, by the same people who want to take away your right to self-defense.

The political left has managed to indoctrinate a portion of society and push them into psychological confusion, and in many cases, outright delusion. When a mentally unstable man recently murdered innocent Christian children, the response from the left and their allies in the anti-gun lobby wasn’t to address the mental illness of the killer; rather, it was to double down on their push for more gun control.

The irony? We’re surrounded by violent people, many of whom are emboldened by soft-on-crime policies like bail reform and early release, yet the left believes that the solution is to disarm law-abiding citizens and leave good people helpless in their homes, schools, and communities.

Democrats in Congress, along with the left-wing media, are desperately trying to trick Americans into believing that a disarmed public is a safer one. They want society to view firearms not as a means of protection but as a liability.

All we have to do is look at the numbers, and we understand the importance of armed defense. According to the FBI, there are about 1.2 million violent crimes reported annually in the U.S. Meanwhile, studies from the CDC and Georgetown University estimate that closer to 2 million violent crimes are prevented each year because the victim was armed. Let that sink in for a minute. Nearly two-thirds of violent attacks are potentially stopped because someone had the means to defend themselves. And yet…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight