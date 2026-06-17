Tuberville calls out Democrat hypocrisy over political gerrymandering

(Comment - DD)

(Austen Shipley, 1819 News) - In a video message sent to reporters on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn) discussed the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against racially based congressional maps.

“Earlier this week, the United States Supreme Court delivered a huge win for the state of Alabama and its voters by ruling that you can’t redistrict by race, but you can redistrict based on politics,” said Tuberville. “Exactly. Alabama is a ruby red state, whether the liberals like it or not. More than 65% of Alabamians voted for President Trump in the last election, and Alabama doesn’t have a single Democrat statewide elected official. We have supermajorities in both the State House and the State Senate.”

According to Tuberville, left-leaning states have found a way to exclude up to 40% of their voters to ensure liberal victories.

“If you head up the East Coast, there are states where 40% of voters are Republicans, but they have zero representation. That’s not right, and we’re not going to let this woke blue state crap go on in Alabama,” added Tuberville.

The SCOTUS ruling follows its recent Louisiana v. Callais decision banning…

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