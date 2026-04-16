Product of Territorial Legislature, Soldiers’ Monument now symbol of Hispanic pride

(Carina Julig, Santa Fe New Mexican) - Some tourists looked on curiously as about 100 people gathered on the Plaza on Saturday afternoon to commemorate the 164th anniversary of the battles of Glorieta Pass and Valverde.

Sometimes called the “Gettysburg of the West,” the Battle of Glorieta Pass was a three-day clash between Confederate and Union forces between Santa Fe and Pecos from March 26-28, 1862, as the Confederacy sought to push its way into California and Colorado during the Civil War.

Though much smaller than the famous battles east of the Mississippi, the battle thwarted the Confederate Army’s westward expansion, forcing the rebels to retreat from New Mexico entirely back into Texas.

Without the efforts of the Union forces, including those who fell in battle, “the Santa Fe we know and love would not exist,” said Daniel Ortiz, founder of the U.S. Hispanic Anti-Defamation Association.

The association and other local Hispanic and veterans groups sponsored the annual event on the Plaza — held a week late this year so as not to conflict with the “No Kings” protest that brought thousands of marchers downtown last weekend.

A small group of protesters stood in the distance during the…

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