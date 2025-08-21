Philadelphia Art Commission reaches an agreement over Frank Rizzo statue's fate

The 10-foot bronze statue of Frank Rizzo, the former Philadelphia police commissioner and mayor, will be going back to the group of supporters that donated it to the city in 1998.

The Philadelphia Art Commission decided Wednesday it would release the statue from its collection within 90 days, finalizing an administrative step to approve a deal reached by the city and the group last year.

According to the agreement filed with the commission, the city will make an $80,000 payment to the Frank L. Rizzo Monument Committee for damage caused to the statue during its middle-of-the-night removal in June 2020. In exchange, the committee will end litigation against the city regarding the statue.

What’s more, the agreement stipulates that the statue may be displayed only on private property, “inside of a building or behind a fence, wall, or other structure that makes the statue not visible from the public right of way.” The mayor or managing director can make an exception with written approval, according to the deal.

Still, an ebullient George Bochetto, one of the attorneys for the committee, said the group was still in conversations with…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight