(I’d never thought about it before. The several times I needed to go in unexpectedly for sudden repairs and replacement parts this idea would have saved a lot of misery. - DD)

Here’s What I Keep in My Hospital Go-Bag

(The Organic Prepper) - This is a subject I never imagined I’d become a pro at, but I’ve become an expert…

In going to the hospital.

The last time I was there was in quick succession after the time before that, and it inspired me to put together a grab-and-go backpack for those many trips to the ER that my condition seems to necessitate.

The purpose of the bag is to get me through 24 hours in comfort, without the need for my family members to race around looking for my things back at home.

One reader suggested my bugout bag, but this is quite different. I don’t expect to need things like water filtration devices, rainproof matches, or a sturdy survival knife when admitted. I won’t be preparing my own food over a quick fire in my room. (Not to mention, most hospitals send people through a metal detector upon entry.)

Here are the things I keep in my hospital go bag, separated by category. None of this is medical advice, and some of it is definitely against…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight