Rethinking the Southern Tradition

Nullification is in the news, but not because the American right considers it to be a viable response to federal overreach. Mainstream conservatives have decided that classifying their leftist opponents as “neo-Confederates” interested in nullification will win political points at the next election.

Victor Davis Hanson makes this a central theme of his ongoing attack on the Democratic Party. You see, the Democrats are the Party of racism, slavery, and segregation while the Republicans have always been the Party of liberty and freedom. His examples are all Southern, but he frequently highlights Jefferson Davis, John C. Calhoun, and George Wallace, the Great Triumvirate of hate according to mainstream academics and their conservative allies in the media.

Anyone who has supported the Abbeville Institute understands that this cartoonish narrative of American history cannot be supported by the evidence. The modern Democrats are the logical offspring of the nineteenth-century Republican Party, a Party that favored segregation, used nullification to block enforcement of constitutional federal law, and gladly accepted slavery in the States where it already existed. Racism and “white supremacy” were not exclusively Southern, but Hanson does not let real history get in the way of propaganda.

Our effort to understand the Southern tradition led to…

See More...

