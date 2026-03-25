The removal of the confederate flag: Civil rights activist Brittany Newsome Bass speech held through the Upperman Center

(It’s important to remember how much out of public funds [AKA TAXES] colleges pay these ‘guest speakers.’ It’s a very lucrative business. - DD)

(The Seahawk) - Discourse around the removal and history of the Confederate flag has been in public discussion for decades post-Civil War. The Upperman Center hosted guest speaker Brittany Newsome Bass in Lumina Theater, where she shared her story about removing the Confederate flag from the South Carolina State House and her civil rights activism.

“WE ARE LIVING HISTORY” was displayed on the screen with a collage of Black individuals. Aliyah Smith, president of the Black Student Union (BSU) at UNCW, opened the event by thanking everyone for attending the night’s event and introducing Bass.

Over 10 years ago, Bass climbed the flagpole and removed the Confederate flag flying over the South Carolina State House. Bass told the audience that the climbing gear she used is now on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“People were saying, ‘but it’s historical erasure if you take down these things.’ And I want to point out that these are not the same thing. All things are not equal,” said Bass, speaking about debates surrounding…

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