Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Greg Owens's avatar
Greg Owens
2h

Brittany Newsome Bass is a BIGOT.

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Christopher B. Jeffers's avatar
Christopher B. Jeffers
18m

Now that leftist icons like Ceasar Chavez and ML King Are being exposed as abusers (#BelieveAllWomen) it will be interesting and hilarious to witness the utter reversal and double standards expressed in opposing the removal of THEIR statues, monuments, and named public places. Sauce for the goose. You can't have it both ways, libs.

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