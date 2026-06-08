Canada’s Bloc Québécois moves to repeal federal law acting as a roadblock to secession

(And No, before some Ottawa arse-clown starts spamming the comments again. We do not want a 52nd state. We are too big already and have our own fights to settle… - DD)

(Europe Says) - The nationalist Bloc Québécois party (the “Bloc”) of Canada introduced a bill Tuesday in the Canadian parliament to repeal the Clarity Act, in an effort to make it easier to secede from Canada. The bill is short and succinct, and contains only one section calling for the repeal of the Clarity Act, with its preamble stating that “the decision on [Quebec’s] future within Canada lies with the Québécois nation, not the federal government.”

The Clarity Act (the “Act”), adopted five years after Quebec lost a separation referendum in 1995 by an extremely close margin of 50.58% to 49.42%, states:

The Government of Canada shall not enter into negotiations on the terms on which a province might cease to be part of Canada unless the House of Commons determines, pursuant to this section, that there has been a clear expression of a will by a clear majority of the population of that province that the province cease to be part of Canada.

Speaking to what can be considered “a clear majority” in the above provision of the Act, Prime Minister Mark Carney said last month that a 50% plus one vote does “not” constitute such clear majority. The prime minister’s statement was immediately…

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