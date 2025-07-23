“Treason begins the moment a man prefers his own interests to those of his country.” – William Blackstone

The most explosive act of political treason in American history just detonated—and if you turned to CNN, MSNBC, or The New York Times for coverage, you didn’t see a damn thing about it. Not a headline. Not a whisper. Just a coordinated, deafening silence. A media-wide blackout—not out of ignorance, but guilt. Because they weren’t bystanders—they were accomplices from day one.

I’m talking about the political earthquake Tulsi Gabbard unleashed Friday—an unsealed cache of documents proving Barack Obama and his intel cronies launched a full-scale coup against President-elect Donald J. Trump. Not before the 2016 election. After. After the people spoke. After the votes were counted. After the transfer of power was already underway.

This isn’t big. It’s HUGE! It makes Watergate look like a parking ticket dispute.

Here’s the play-by-play:

According to the evidence, after Trump won the…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight