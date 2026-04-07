National Guard, Agents, & the Cover-Up

(Clever Journeys) - FBI Director Kash Patel laid out the damning facts on January 6 in a recent interview.

• He confirmed what President Trump has said all along.

• The chaos was preventable.

• Key Democrats bear responsibility.

Patel served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense on January 6. He stated clearly that President Trump authorized the deployment of National Guard troops. This occurred in the days leading up to the event.

“I’m in a unique position. Remember, I was Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense on January 6th,” he said. “We were responsible for the deployment of the National Guard. And what I was forced to testify two years ago—at great personal cost—has now, once again, just like Russiagate, been proven true, because all I do is speak truth.”

“On January 6th—actually, in the days before January 6th—we were in the Oval Office where President Trump authorized, pursuant to law, up to 10 to 20,000 National Guard.”

“We took that authorization because, by law, the second part required a request from—who? Nancy Pelosi and the Metropolitan Police, and the…

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