When Lone Shooters Turn Into Death Squads: Get Ready NOW

Another shooting in NYC this past Monday [7-28-25]. More blood, more sirens, more politicians mumbling "thoughts and prayers." Wake up America, this ain't the endgame. What happens when it’s not one nutcase with a rifle, but 10 trained killers hitting 10 to 15 cities at once? That’s the real threat, and we’re nowhere near ready.

This isn’t a movie script. Look at Mumbai, 2008. Ten terrorists, coordinated, turned a city into a slaughterhouse. October 7, 2023, in Israel same deal, death squads hitting multiple targets, leaving chaos and bodies. These attacks prove what’s coming: small, trained teams, striking hard, fast and together. Our cops, our cities, our people? Sitting ducks.

A 4 STEP TERRORIST ATTACK RESPONSE PLAN

STEP 1: TRAIN COPS LIKE SOLDIERS

Most police are geared for one shooter, not a terrorist hit squad. That’s gotta change. Patrol officers need infantry tactics: room clearing, fireteam movement, comms under pressure. Big cities need “rapid react” units, not just SWAT sitting in a van. FLETC’s starting multi-shooter drills, and ex-Spec Ops guys are teaching urban combat skills. Good start, but we’re years behind…

