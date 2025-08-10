The Battle of Oak Hills – Today In Southern History
10 August 1861
On this date in 1861…
Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, and Cherokee troops commanded by Texas Ranger legend and Confederate General Ben McCulloch stampeded federal and German volunteers at the Battle of Oak Hills in Wilson’s Creek, Missouri.
Other Years:
1680 – The Pueblo Rebellion against Spanish rule began in New Mexico under the leadership of a Tewa named Popé, who has arranged for an attack on most of the Spanish missions on the same day.
1814 – Confederate General John C. Pemberton was born.
1821 – Missouri entered the Union as the 24th U.S. state.
1856 – A hurricane washed away as many as 300 people at Last Island, Louisiana.
1932 – An 11.2 pound chondrite-type meteorite broke into at several pieces and struck near Archie, Missouri.
1944 – Racially motivated riots occurred in Athens, Alabama.
1965 – Fire burned part of the 20th floor of the 27-story University of Texas main building, damaging a collection of relics associated with P.T. Barnum and Harry Houdini.
1995 – Louisiana-born Norma McCorvey, “Jane Roe” of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, announced that she had joined the pro-life group Operation Rescue.
