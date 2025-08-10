Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, and Cherokee troops commanded by Texas Ranger legend and Confederate General Ben McCulloch stampeded federal and German volunteers at the Battle of Oak Hills in Wilson’s Creek, Missouri.

1680 – The Pueblo Rebellion against Spanish rule began in New Mexico under the leadership of a Tewa named Popé, who has arranged for an attack on most of the Spanish missions on the same day.

1814 – Confederate General John C. Pemberton was born.

1821 – Missouri entered the Union as the 24th U.S. state.

1856 – A hurricane washed away as many as 300 people at Last Island, Louisiana.

1932 – An 11.2 pound chondrite-type meteorite broke into at several pieces and struck near Archie, Missouri.

1944 – Racially motivated riots occurred in Athens, Alabama.

1965 – Fire burned part of the 20th floor of the 27-story University of Texas main building, damaging a collection of relics associated with P.T. Barnum and Harry Houdini.