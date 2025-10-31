Happy Howl-oween From Dixie Drudge and Southern Nation News

It’s hard to post short stories or even full articles on SNN. Most average around 3,000 words. That makes for a long column. This year I will make an exception to the rule. A friend of mine toys some with flash fiction. As a former copy writer I’m used to packing the most wallop into the shortest possible space. Rules dictated that the following tale is a mere 99 words, not counting the title. It won the Saturday Fiction Writers’ Award a few years back and MicroHorror subsequently published it and sent him a check. I hope you enjoy fiction done fast.

LOVE AND THE INNER BEAST I never smelled a girl like her in Safeway. She pushed a buggy down the cereal aisle and turned her cheek to hide the striped claw mark that makeup couldn’t. I knew the lacy blouse hid more scars like the crescent on my cheek a pup gave me as a child.

As I sacked her groceries, my heart sank –-

Cat food.

Large brown eyes showed the felines were just a snack.

“Beautiful moon tonight,” I said, “Feel like a howl?”

Her pupils narrowed to slits. She smiled as her nostrils tasted me.

“Sure.”

Finally. My kind of girl.

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight