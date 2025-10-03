The WBTS’s Strangest Ghost

In 1863, Union and Confederate soldiers met on a battlefield near Chickamauga, Georgia. The two-day battle had nearly 35,000 casualties—the second-highest in the US Civil War, after Gettysburg. The Confederacy won the battle, but ultimately lost the war. Today the site is part of Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park.

If ghosts are created by trauma and tragedy, then battlefields would make for heavy hauntings. Civil War battlefields are no exception—Chickamauga’s got the usual phantom sounds of canons and fighting, ghostly lanterns of grieving family members come to find their dead soldiers, and even a White Lady searching for her lover. But then there’s one guy that just doesn’t fit.

Old Green Eyes is pretty much just that—green eyes, floating in the woods. Sometimes he’s got a body, and sometimes that body is human-like, but most of the time, he’s just a pair of glowing eyes. And nobody seems to know what the guy is doing there. What on earth does he have to do with the Battle of Chickamauga? Or anything else?

Naturally, Old Green Eyes is a fan favorite among ghost hunters and Civil War buffs. He’s even got his own festival. So…

