Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4h

Awesome story ‼️🇺🇸✝️ Would have been better if he was buried with his ass up 😂‼️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture