Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas is reputed as a hot spot of cryptid activity to this day. When wandering the woods of the Ouachita and Winding Stair mountains you often feel as if you are being watched by someone, something.

Most people that claim to have had encounters with Bigfoot have said that the creature was shy and fled. However, this story of a much different type of claim, one that entails a murderous and cannibalistic group of Sasquatch. Legends usually have some basis in fact. What really happened in Leflore County, Oklahoma in 1855?

