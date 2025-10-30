Inside The Extraterrestrial Tale Of The 1955 Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter

On August 21, 1955, the Kelly-Hopkinsville UFO incident terrified the people of western Kentucky and introduced the world to “little green men.”

Around 11 PM one August night in 1955, eight people showed up at the Hopkinsville, Kentucky police station in a state of panic. “We need help,” one gasped. “We’ve been fighting them for nearly four hours.”

Fighting who? Apparently, little silver men. To some, the Kelly-Hopkinsville encounter provides compelling evidence of alien contact. Others see it as an overreaction ⏤ perhaps fueled by moonshine ⏤ to an owl attack.

What’s certain is that the intrigue around the event has lingered. Today, the 300-odd citizens of nearby Kelly, Kentucky throw an annual “Little Green Men” Days Festival every August. The trope of aliens as “little green men” comes from the incident. And even Steven Spielberg drew inspiration from the encounter as he made E.T.

So, what exactly happened on that 1955 summer night in Kentucky? …

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight