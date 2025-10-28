Stuckey’s Bridge in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, is a popular site for paranormal enthusiasts due to its haunted history. Hauntings in Mississippi are most commonly associated with antebellum homes and historic graveyards but don’t think the state’s paranormal happenings end there. Haunted roadways and bridges can be found throughout the state. This is the story of Lauderdale County’s Stuckey’s Bridge. a place we find truly fascinating.

Legend has it that a member of the Dalton Gang, Stuckey, opened an inn near the Chunky River, hoping to appeal to those traveling the river. At night, Stuckey would stand outside with his lantern, guiding travelers directly to his inn. Unfortunately for the unsuspecting guests, the innkeeper had a more sinister plan in store for them. Once everyone turned in for the night, Stuckey would murder his guests, steal their possessions, and throw their bodies into the Chunky at the future site of the wooden bridge. Eventually, Stuckey’s evil doings were discovered and he was hung from the railings of the wooden bridge of death.

Since old man Stuckey’s death, several witnesses have reported seeing his ghost carrying a lantern along the river. Others have reported seeing his ghost hanging from the Mississippi death bridge in addition to hearing a loud splash in the water below the bridge, which is rumored to be the echoes of Stuckey’s body hitting the water after he was cut from the noose. Even more frightening, some locals have experienced up-close encounters with…

